Mother found dead in New Tampa neighborhood near SUV with her sleeping toddler inside, police say

The body of a mother was found along a New Tampa street while her toddler was fast asleep in her vehicle nearby. Officers said she didn't live in the neighborhood and are now trying to figure out what led up to the woman's death.

According to police, a neighbor was walking in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive, which is in the Easton Park subdivision, when they spotted an unconscious woman lying in the grassy area near the road.

After 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded and found the woman – who is in her 20s – dead near her vehicle with "upper body trauma." Officers said she did not live in the neighborhood and believe this was a targeted murder.

Meanwhile, police said her toddler was sleeping in his car seat in the back of a Ford EcoSport SUV.

"This is a complete tragedy," explained Crystal Clark, a spokesperson with the Tampa Police Department. "We have a child under the age of 2 who is going to grow up without a mother."

The child was not hurt and is now with a relative, officials said early Tuesday morning.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating what led up to her death. Her exact cause of death has not been determined.

Police did not publicly identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130

This story is developing. Check back for updates.