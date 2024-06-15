Motorcyclist killed after crash in Wesley Chapel, FHP says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to officials, a 49-year-old Sneads man died after a crash on Friday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Nissan Rogue being driven by a 53-year-old Wesley Chapel man was headed west on SR-54 just after 3:30 p.m.

According to troopers, the Sneads man was riding a Yamaha YZF-R3 east on SR-54.

FHP says the Nissan did a U-turn into the path of the Yamaha at the intersection of Vandine Road and was hit by the motorcycle.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital which is where he died.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter