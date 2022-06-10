Police: New York man arrested after punching Lightning fan, eyewitness following Rangers' Game 5 loss

A Staten Island man was arrested after he was seen – in a now-viral video – punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan following the Rangers' Game 5 loss at Madison Square Garden.

In the video, the suspect, identified as 29-year-old James Anastasio by New York City Police, turns around and punches the unidentified Lightning fan once. The victim falls to the floor and doesn't immediately get up. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

A few Rangers fans were seen stopping to help as Anastasio walked away. Investigators also said an eyewitness who tried to stop Anastasio from fleeing was also punched and refused medical attention.

The video did not show everything that led up to the physical encounter; however, police say there was an interaction between the individuals prior to the assault occurred.

According to NYPD, he faces charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Madison Square Garden later addressed the assault by issuing a statement on Twitter:

"Last night, an abhorrent assault took place against a Tampa Bay fan at the conclusion of the game – followed by a second assault against an individual who bravely intervened.

"First, we ensured the victims received appropriate medical care and have followed up to provide support from our guest services team. Equally important, we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as this is now a criminal matter. The assailant will also be banned from The Garden and all other MSG venues for life.

"All guests - no matter what team they support - should feel safe and respected in The Garden. This has and always will be our policy."

RELATED: Palat scores late, Tampa Bay Lightning beat Rangers 3-1 in Game 5

During Game 5, Ondrej Palat scored with 1:50 remaining in the third period to break a tie and lead the Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

Game 6 will take place in Tampa on Saturday night.



