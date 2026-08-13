Polk County driver accused of going 117 mph before deadly crash arrested

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The Brief Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Haines City man Thursday in connection with a deadly Davenport car crash that happened nearly three months ago. Investigators said a blood test showed the driver's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit while traveling 117 miles per hour. Authorities charged the suspect with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide after he was released from the hospital.



A Haines City man was arrested for DUI manslaughter Thursday in a deadly Davenport crash that happened nearly three months ago.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Erasmo Rodriguez, 26, was behind the wheel during a crash that left his passenger, a 28-year-old woman, dead. Deputies said his BAC was more than twice the legal limit.

Deadly Davenport crash

The backstory:

Investigators said the crash happened in the early morning hours of May 22 near the intersection of Home Run Boulevard and Westview Road in Davenport.

Evidence and witness statements from the crash indicated that a 2019 BMW was heading westbound on Home Run Boulevard. They said the driver lost control of his vehicle as it entered a curve and sped off the road and hit a power pole.

The vehicle continued down a slope and flipped multiple times, according to authorities.

Three people were inside the BMW, including the driver, the 28-year-old woman and another 31-year-old front passenger. PCSO said the driver and the passenger who died were both thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

The 31-year-old was the only person wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.

Both the driver and the woman were taken to the hospital, and the 28-year-old woman later died from her injuries. The other passenger was evaluated and cleared at the scene.

Blood alcohol evidence

What we know:

According to PCSO, a blood sample from Rodriguez was taken immediately after the crash and showed that he had a blood alcohol level of .18 — more than twice the legal limit. Video surveillance also showed Rodriguez drinking several alcoholic beverages at a nearby bar before the crash.

Detectives also said Rodriguez's license had been suspended since December 2025.

During the investigation, detectives also reviewed the vehicle's crash data recorder, which showed Rodriguez was going 117 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone when the crash happened.

PCSO said all this led them to get a warrant for the suspect's arrest. Once Rodriguez recovered from his injuries caused by the crash and was released from the hospital, he was arrested on multiple charges, including:

DUI manslaughter

Vehicular homicide

Knowingly driving while license was suspended involving death

DUI with property damage/personal injury to another

Sheriff Grady Judd statement

What they're saying:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd released the following statement after Rodriguez was arrested:

"Driving 117 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone while impaired is reckless and deadly. This suspect made the choice to drink and drive, and an innocent 28-year-old passenger paid the ultimate price. We hope this arrest brings some measure of justice to her loved ones."

Polk County Sheriff's Office investigation

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the identity of the 28-year-old woman who died in the crash.