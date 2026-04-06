North Port man arrested for murder

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The Brief A North Port death investigation has been ruled a homicide. Coy Bothwell, 46, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder without premeditation. Police said Bothwell and the victim knew each other, but their relationship has not yet been made public.



A North Port man is accused of murder following a death investigation over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the North Port Police Department, the death occurred at a home on Brassy Loop.

Police said Coy Bothwell, 46, and the victim knew each other, and this is an isolated incident.

Bothwell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder without premeditation.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the death are currently unknown.

It is unclear how the victim and Bothwell know each other.

The victim’s identity has not been made public.

What they're saying:

"I’m incredibly proud of the swift action and dedication shown by our Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit," said Chief Garrison. "Because of their hard work and commitment, this individual is behind bars tonight."