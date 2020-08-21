Orlando student with cerebral palsy rejoices on return to school following coronavirus lockdown

Not everyone looks forward to their first day back at school, but one Florida teen couldn’t contain her excitement as her school bus arrived to take her back to the classroom on Friday, August 21.

Jordan Frasure’s family captured footage of her waiting for her bus outside their home in Avalon Park in Orlando on Friday morning.

Jordan’s mother, Carol Mulholland, shared this footage on Facebook, and said Jordan, 18, hadn’t been in a classroom in five months.

Jordan, who has cerebral palsy, previously made headlines for her excitement upon returning to school in August 2018.

“She’s just always happy and excited about the bus. It’s the best part, her favorite thing,” Savannah Frasure, Jordan’s sister, told local media at the time.