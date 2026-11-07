Pasco County deputies search for suspect following Holiday shooting

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The Brief Pasco County deputies are actively searching for a shooter following a Friday night fight on Patriot Lane in Holiday. One man went to the hospital for care after being shot during an altercation between two men.



A man was shot in Holiday on Friday night, and deputies are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, according to deputies.

Pasco County deputies respond

What we know:

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Patriot Lane around 9:20 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said there was a fight that broke out between two men that led to the shooting.

Courtesy: Ryan Watern

Holiday shooter on the run

What we don't know:

Deputies have not identified the suspect or released a description after they say the shooter ran before law enforcement arrived.

Officials have not provided the current condition or the identity of the man that was injured.

Sheriff seeks community tips

What you can do:

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 727-847-8102, opt. 7.