Pasco County deputies search for suspect following Holiday shooting
HOLIDAY, Fla. - A man was shot in Holiday on Friday night, and deputies are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, according to deputies.
Pasco County deputies respond
What we know:
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Patriot Lane around 9:20 p.m. on Friday.
Officials said there was a fight that broke out between two men that led to the shooting.
Courtesy: Ryan Watern
Holiday shooter on the run
What we don't know:
Deputies have not identified the suspect or released a description after they say the shooter ran before law enforcement arrived.
Officials have not provided the current condition or the identity of the man that was injured.
Sheriff seeks community tips
What you can do:
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 727-847-8102, opt. 7.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, who released preliminary details regarding the shooting response and ongoing investigation.