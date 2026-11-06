1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at St. Petersburg apartment complex

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The Brief A shooting in St. Petersburg left one person dead and another hospitalized at an apartment complex Friday evening. Officers responded to Inlet Bay Apartments along 4th Street North just after 6:15 p.m. following emergency calls. Police have not shared victim details or confirmed whether investigators are searching for a suspect.



One person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Friday evening at a St. Petersburg apartment complex.

St. Pete apartment complex shooting

What we know:

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to the shooting just after 6:15 p.m. after it happened at the Inlet Bay Apartments, located at 12000 4th Street North.

Officers found both victims, who had apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg.

What we don't know:

Officers have not released any details about the victims or what may have led up to the shooting. It's also unclear if investigators are looking for a suspect.