Citibank Center deadly shooting: What we know about the suspect

The Brief An armed man plowed a sedan through a secure fence line at the Brandon Citibank Center on Wednesday and shot a woman eating lunch, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say an on-site armed security guard confronted the rifle-carrying suspect inside the cafeteria, fatally shooting him before more harm could occur. Deputies have not identified the deceased gunman, and his connection to the victim or corporate facility remains under investigation.



An armed driver crashed onto the Citibank Center campus Wednesday afternoon and fatally shot a woman outside before an armed security guard shot him dead inside the building.

What we know about the Citibank shooting suspect

What we know:

Few details have been released about the man investigators say was armed with a rifle when he plowed a small, four-door sedan over medians and grass before crashing through a secure fence line into an outdoor dining area.

Investigators said the gunman stepped out of the wrecked car holding a rifle, walked up to a woman who was sitting outside eating lunch and shot her.

The gunman then headed inside toward the cafeteria, where an armed security officer confronted him and shot him dead, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Frank Losat.

Paramedics took the wounded gunman to Tampa General Hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Gunman identity unresolved

What we don't know:

The shooter’s identity has not yet been released.

It is also unclear if he ever worked at the Citibank Center or if he knew the woman who was shot to death.

Four other people were also reportedly injured during Wednesday’s incident, but it is not known how they were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Massive emergency law response

By the numbers:

The shooting triggered a response from 400 total law enforcement personnel, which included 367 Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies, specialized SWAT teams in tactical gear, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews, and state and federal partners. First responders spent two and a half hours clearing and searching six or seven three-story buildings across the office complex.

Roughly 3,200 Citibank workers were inside the facilities when gunfire broke out, according to emergency officials. Paramedics took the wounded gunman to Tampa General Hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

What is the Citibank Center in Brandon?

The backstory:

The Citibank Center is located in Tampa's Sabal Park Office Development near the intersection of I-4 and I-75.

According to DPR Construction, the Citibank Center is a 588,000-square-foot campus that is made up of four 130,000-square-foot, three story office buildings and 138,000-square-foot amenities building. It was designed to accommodate

DPR Construction’s website states that the campus was meant to accommodate approximately 2,5000 employees and has dining services, a fitness center, child care facilities, an ATM/branch bank and personal service shops such as newsstands, a drug store, a dry cleaner, hairdresser and a shoe repair shop.