Pasco County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Pasco County EOC.

Evacuations

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been issued for certain areas of Pasco County as Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward the Gulf Coast. Click here to see your evacuation zone.

You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

You live in Evacuation Zone A

You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco

You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

You should evacuate if:

You live in Evacuation Zones B or C

You’re registered with Pasco as a special needs resident

You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Pasco County shelters

Shelters will open Tuesday, August 29, at 8:00 a.m. Pasco County will release a list of open shelters Monday.

Pasco schools status

Pasco County public schools will be open on Monday, August 28, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and resume regular school hours on Thursday.

All Pasco-Hernando State College campuses will be closed and classes canceled Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30. Normal operations are expected to resume on Thursday August 31 unless otherwise notified. Campuses will be open and classes remain as scheduled for Monday, August 27.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

Former Dade City Police building, 38042 Pasco Avenue, Dade City

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road

Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

