Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
4
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Pasco County: Idalia updates and emergency information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:12AM
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Pasco County EOC.

Evacuations

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been issued for certain areas of Pasco County as Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward the Gulf Coast. Click here to see your evacuation zone. 

You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

  • You live in Evacuation Zone A
  • You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco
  • You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding
  • You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall
  • You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

You should evacuate if:

  • You live in Evacuation Zones B or C
  • You’re registered with Pasco as a special needs resident
  • You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss 

Pasco County shelters

Shelters will open Tuesday, August 29, at 8:00 a.m.  Pasco County will release a list of open shelters Monday.

Pasco schools status

Pasco County public schools will be open on Monday, August 28, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and resume regular school hours on Thursday.

All Pasco-Hernando State College campuses will be closed and classes canceled Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30. Normal operations are expected to resume on Thursday August 31 unless otherwise notified. Campuses will be open and classes remain as scheduled for Monday, August 27. 

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

  • Former Dade City Police building, 38042 Pasco Avenue, Dade City
  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

LINK: Get updates on Idalia's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com