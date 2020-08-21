Pasco deputies search for missing 14-year-old

article

A search is underway for a Pasco County teenager who was last seen Thursday night.

Deputies said 14-year-old Austin Huntington was last seen around 9 p.m. in the Knollwood Acres area of San Antonio. They said he has made threats to harm himself.

Huntington was last seen wearing black pants, a red Hollister-brand hoodie, a gray and orange shoes. He is described as weighing 140 pounds, approximately 5'6 feet tall, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

