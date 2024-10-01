Pinellas Barrier Islands to reopen Tuesday as community tries to return to a sense of 'normalcy'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Barrier Islands in Pinellas County will reopen on Tuesday at 4 p.m., but residents, business owners, and county officials encourage people not to go out there unless they need to or are volunteering to help clean up.

County leaders say they wanted to open the Barrier Islands on Tuesday to get more contractors onsite. They also wanted to give family and friends of those on the Barrier Islands an opportunity to go out and help clean up.

Opening up access means people on the Barrier Islands will be able to get food and resources delivered. Non-profit organizations will also be able to help with recovery efforts.

City leaders say people should not go to the Barrier Islands to look around because they will get in the way of recovery efforts.

North Beach will be restricted to those who have legitimate business there, residents, and Barrier Island pass holders.

City officials noted that the Clearwater Pier is out of service, and they asked that people stay away from the beaches for a few more days as residents and business owners continue recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Law enforcement agencies will continue to have saturated overnight patrols in the impacted areas.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said, "If you have bad intentions, you are going to have a bad outcome."

Five distribution sites are operating in the county for free food, water, and tarps for residents impacted by Hurricane Helene in

St. Pete Beach

Treasure Island

Tierra Verde

Redington Shores

St. Petersburg

A Family Resource Center for various supplies is now open in St. Petersburg at 6690 Crosswinds Dr. N.

A FEMA Disaster Recover Center will open Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Largo Public Library to provide residents with various disaster related resources and information. The US Small Business Administration is offering low interest Physical Damage and Economic Injury Loans for residents and businesses at SBA.gov.

For the latest information on disaster recovery/resource locations, donation sites, FEMA/SBA assistance, and updates from Pinellas County visit disaster.pinellas.gov.

