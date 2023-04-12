Pinellas County deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Investigators say speed and impairment may have played a role in a deadly motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Seminole.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old James Bartlett, Jr. was traveling southbound on Seminole Boulevard near Baypines Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he approached a curve and collided with a guardrail. Deputies say Bartlett was thrown from the vehicle upon impact.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

