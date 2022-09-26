Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian

By
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

Pinellas County medical evacuations

Briona Arradondo reports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian.

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas.

"It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast, so that’s good. But we are closing units, transferring patients, so very, very busy," said Isaiah Kafka, a registered nurse at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, who added that they talked their patients through the evacuation plan. "We’re going with you. We’re going to take great care of you. We’ll be there every step of the way. And they’ve kind of given that same energy right back to us like, ‘Okay, let’s go."

The hospital is right by water, and they are following mandatory evacuations for Zone A in Pinellas County.

RELATED: Know your zone: Florida evacuation zones, what they mean, and when to leave

"The majority of patients will be going outside of Pinellas County given where the storm is projected to go. Most are going to HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, and there are a handful of others going to other institutions based on their care or condition," said Brent Burish, the chief executive officer at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.

Kafka will follow his patients to their Trinity hospital and keep focused on who he’s there for.

"I’ve never experienced a hurricane before. I’ve been in Florida for about three years, so this is my first time," said Kafka. "[It’s] a little stressful to think about, but we’re just going to do what we do every day and that’s take care of the patients.

MORE: Florida suspending tolls, including in Bay Area, as evacuation orders are issued ahead of Ian

The emergency room will be closed during the storm and will reopen as soon as it’s safe. 

"First, we want to make sure that our patients and their loved ones know that they’re safe. So we’re setting up a family line. So, if family is out of town or evacuating themselves, they have a number to call in, be connected to wherever they’re loved one is and have updates on their care and condition," said Burish.