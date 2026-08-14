Gibsonton break-in leads to gun discharge during arrest

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The Brief Three men face burglary and criminal mischief charges after officers caught them raiding Taiwan Express on US Hwy 41 S in Gibsonton. Authorities said the suspects had just attempted to break into a nearby McDonald's before officers spotted them. One suspect violently resisted arrest, causing an officer's gun to go off before police took him into custody.



Three men were arrested early Friday morning after being caught attempting to burglarize a Gibsonton business, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Gibsonton business break-in

What we know:

Officers spotted Melvin Jackson, 25, Adrian Mitchell, 34, and John Echevarria, 35, burglarizing Taiwan Express at 11022 US Hwy 41 S early Friday morning. Before hitting the restaurant, the trio were seen unsuccessfully trying to burglarize a McDonald's restaurant, located at 7032 Big Bend Rd, according to police.

When police approached the front of the building, Echevarria attempted to flee.

Police say one of the officers was holding his gun. As the officer tried to arrest Echevarria, he began to violently swing his arms to resist arrest.

During the struggle, the officer's gun went off, firing a single shot. A second officer stepped in and helped arrest Echevarria

Jackson obeyed orders, walked out of the business, and was arrested without incident. Meanwhile, officers surrounded a white 2015 Kia Optima sitting nearby and arrested Mitchell, who was sitting inside, before impounding the car.

Police charged Jackson and Mitchell with burglary and criminal mischief. Echevarria faces charges of resisting an officer with violence, burglary, and criminal mischief, along with additional charges for violating his active felony probation, according to police.

Tampa police investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what led up to the attempted break-in at McDonald's or how much damage occurred at Taiwan Express. Internal investigators have launched a standard investigation into the weapon discharge.