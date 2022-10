A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."

DeLand is about 45 minutes north of Orlando.