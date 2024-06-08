Polk County brush fire has burned through 4,500 acres, crews still working

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Florida Forest Service says crews are still working on containing a brush fire that started in the River Ranch area of Polk County on Wednesday.

Officials say several fires began burning together within the River Ranch Hunt Club.

According to the latest update from officials on Saturday afternoon, the fire has burned 4,500 acres in southeast Polk County.

Authorities say Florida Forest Service personnel have been monitoring existing containment lines, installing new containment lines, and improving the containment lines already put in on Saturday.

There are two task force units committed to the fire, according to the Florida Forest Service. One area of the fire is 90% contained while the other area is 75% contained.

"Division B is still showing some active burning with our crews still working on more containment lines," said Forest Area Supervisor Pete Lewis. "Our personnel have been putting in some long hours trying to protect property, and our lines are holding due to their dedication."

Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement personnel have started an investigation into the cause of the fire. However, it may take several weeks before they release their findings because of the size of the fire.

Drivers in the River Ranch/Indian Lakes Estates area are being asked to use caution due to changing smoke conditions.

Officials say portions of CR 630 and Hwy 60 may be shut down depending on smoke conditions.

