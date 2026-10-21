Polk County passenger rail study: Leaders evaluate station options

The Brief Polk County launched the I-4 Passenger Rail Study to evaluate potential station locations for high-speed train service. Transit leaders plan to select three to five candidate stop options to better connect Tampa, Orlando and South Florida. Local officials encourage residents to complete an online survey sharing their daily travel needs and station priorities.



Local transportation leaders are taking steps to expand high-speed train service west toward Tampa by launching a new station location study in Polk County.

Polk County rail study

What we know:

The Polk Transportation Planning Organization began the I-4 Passenger Rail Study during the summer to evaluate potential locations for high-speed train stops where passengers can board.

Transit leaders are reviewing potential site impacts, opportunities and construction costs, with plans to narrow candidate locations down to three to five stops.

Completion of the study by late next year will provide county officials with data-driven options to present to future rail providers.

TPO Executive Director Ryan Kordek noted that population growth and traffic congestion make high-speed rail an attractive, reliable public transportation option for area residents.

"This could be a way Polk County residents could have a reliable, public, high-speed transportation service that could get you to Tampa, Orlando, or possible connections to SunRail, the commuter service in Orlando. Or, if you wanted to go as far away as Miami or West Palm Beach... so it's a really attractive service for Polk County," Kordek said.

High-speed transit options

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet pinned down specific train stop locations or determined the exact cost of building station infrastructure in Polk County. It remains unknown which private or public rail companies will ultimately build or operate the future passenger service along the I-4 corridor.

Community feedback survey

What you can do:

Transportation planners are asking local residents to take a brief online survey to share their personal travel needs and station priorities as the study moves forward. The survey is available here.