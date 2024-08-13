Post-Debby storm debris cleanup begins Tuesday in Manatee County

Cleanup for Tropical Storm Debby continues, and on Tuesday, Manatee County will be collecting all of residents' storm debris.

Haulers will focus on the most impacted areas of the county first. Officials in Manatee County are asking for all debris piles to be storm-related and properly separated because contractors cannot pick up mixed waste.

Below are some important things to remember for preparing for your debris to be picked up:

Vegetative debris, construction debris, and appliances should all be kept separate

No fencing should be mixed in with trees and limbs

Wood fencing is pressure-treated and must be processed separately

Debris piles should be kept at least three feet away from mailboxes, backflows, and hydrants and should not be blocked by vehicles

Don't put your piles under power lines or trees

The debris-hauling vehicles are large, and drivers should use caution in the areas where they are operating.