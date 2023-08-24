Potential tropical system may develop in Gulf of Mexico and head toward Florida

A potential tropical system is expected to bring rain to Central and South Florida next week.

FOX 13 meteorologists are keeping an eye on an area of moisture that’s sitting over Central America and has the potential to develop over the next two or three days.

While it is too early to tell if the system will organize and strengthen once it hits the Caribbean and eventually the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, it looks like it will impact the Sunshine State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologists say that once it hits the Gulf of Mexico, wind shear is expected to keep it weaker than if the wind shear wasn’t there.

Though the computer models are not in line with each other, there are many models that suggest this will become a named storm.

While the details are still pending, the one thing forecasters say they are certain of is that all the deep tropical moisture is eventually going to get pulled northward bringing much-needed rain to Central and South Florida early next week.

The next named storm will be called Idalia.

