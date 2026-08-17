Priced Out of the Picture: Artists say St. Pete's growth is forcing them to leave

The Brief Rising rents and living costs in St. Petersburg are forcing local artists and arts leaders to close studios or leave the city. Artists warned city leaders about gentrification for years, and now high expenses threaten the creative community's future. The future of the local arts scene has become a key issue ahead of the St. Petersburg mayoral primary on August 18.



St. Petersburg artists and arts leaders say rapid gentrification and soaring rents are pricing creative workers out of the city they helped build.

St. Petersburg art scene threatened

What we know:

Rising living costs and commercial rents are forcing long-time creative workers to shut down their operations or leave St. Petersburg entirely.

Woodworker Nick Reale had to vacate his studio seven years after the building was sold, noting that a comparable space would cost up to four times as much.

"It’s progress, but unlike a high tide that raises all ships, progress doesn’t do that," Reale said. "Somebody gets pushed out, moved out, unsettled, and they call it progress."

Former residents Maureen McDole, founder of Keep St. Pete Lit, and painter Oliver Jackson Jr. recently relocated to Minneapolis, where studio space is significantly larger and cheaper.

History of local growth

The backstory:

St. Petersburg built its modern identity around public murals, museums, and local creators.

McDole said artists repeatedly warned city officials that unchecked growth would price them out, but efforts to secure sufficient support were unsuccessful.

Courtesy: Maureen McDole

"I felt like I was always begging and getting a lot of doors slammed in my face," McDole said.

Reale was able to stay in the city only after the Morean Center for Clay offered him space to work.

"Honestly, if it wasn’t for them, I would have sold all my equipment and just closed down," Reale said.

Impact on local economy

By the numbers:

In 2022, nonprofit arts and culture generated $132.5 million in economic activity in St. Petersburg.

The sector supported over 2,100 jobs and produced $85.1 million in household income.

Despite these figures, leaders like Helen French, executive director of the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, say the work behind performances and exhibitions remains severely underfunded.

Decision for local voters

What's next:

The future of the creative community is a central topic ahead of the St. Petersburg mayoral primary on August 18.

A proposed Artist Sustainability Fund has cleared an initial hurdle but still needs final approval.