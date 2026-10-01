TJ Wiggins sentencing: Victims' mothers deliver emotional testimony during penalty phase

The Brief A Polk County jury is deciding whether convicted triple murderer Tony 'TJ' Wiggins will face death or life without parole for a 2020 Frostproof shooting. Victims' family members delivered emotional testimony Thursday morning during the first day of the trial's penalty phase, sharing the deep impact of their losses. Defense attorneys presented medical experts and family testimony describing Wiggins' childhood abuse and trauma in an effort to spare his life.



Jurors in Polk County began hearing penalty phase testimony Thursday to determine if convicted killer Tony 'TJ' Wiggins will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Polk County murder trial

The backstory:

A jury found Wiggins guilty Tuesday of shooting and killing Brandon Rollins, Keven Springfield, and Damion Tillman. The three friends were shot during a 2020 fishing trip in Frostproof.

RELATED: Frostproof triple murder: TJ Wiggins found guilty on all counts

Victims' families testify

What they're saying:

The penalty phase began Thursday morning with emotional testimony from the victims' mothers. Dottie Payton testified that her son, Brandon Rollins, had a bright future ahead that he was unable to fulfill.

"He was the last child still at home with Mom and Dad. He didn't have children, but had hopes for one day that never got to happen. I am a grandmother of five grandchildren, and I was hoping for more, but now I'll never get that chance," she said.

Elizabeth Tillman said her son, Damion Tillman, always carried a smile and that the world will never be the same without him.

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Defense presents testimony

The other side:

Defense attorneys called Mary Karns, the ex-girlfriend of Wiggins' father, who knew him from childhood into adulthood. Karns testified that Wiggins gets along with everyone, calling him a helpful person whom she loves like her own child.

"As far as I know, we've always had a good relationship. I love the boy. He's like my own kid. I think he's kind of sad, a little unhappy still, and doesn't know where his life is going now. I mean, I don't," Karns testified.

A licensed psychologist and a neuropsychiatrist also took the stand for the defense. They testified that Wiggins grew up poor and experienced physical and emotional abuse that contributed to his life of criminality and violence.

Frostproof sentencing proceedings

What's next:

The penalty phase resumes Friday in court. Defense attorneys are expected to call several more witnesses to the stand.