Artists transform Tampa storm drains into public art to help keep litter out of Tampa Bay

The Brief More than 20 local artists are painting 25 storm drains across Tampa's Sulphur Springs neighborhood and surrounding communities Thursday to raise awareness about stormwater pollution. Organizers say anything left on neighborhood streets, from litter to chemicals, can wash into storm drains and eventually reach Tampa Bay. The project comes to a neighborhood where litter and illegal dumping are major community concerns.



Artists and volunteers with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful are spending Thursday transforming storm drains throughout Sulphur Springs and nearby neighborhoods into colorful murals designed to educate residents about where stormwater goes after it leaves neighborhood streets.

Sulphur Springs storm drain transformation

Why you should care:

Storm drains move rainwater off streets to prevent neighborhood flooding, but they also carry trash, motor oil, fertilizers and pesticides directly into nearby bays and rivers.

Organizers hope the public art serves as a visual reminder that everyday actions directly affect Tampa Bay's health.

A storm drain in Pinellas County features a colorful mural showing a great blue heron alongside the message "From this street to Allen's Creek," serving as a visual reminder that street runoff flows directly into local waterways.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful art initiative

What they're saying:

"Storm drains are a direct connection between our neighborhoods and our waterways," said Kristina Moreta, executive director of Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful. "By bringing art into these spaces, we hope to capture people's attention and encourage them to think twice about what they put on the ground or down a storm drain."

Moreta added that the project offers a creative way to show how small daily choices impact local water quality.

Tampa Bay environmental project statistics

By the numbers:

25 storm drains being painted Thursday

More than 20 local artists participating

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. scheduled painting hours

24,026 volunteers participated in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful programs during FY2025

372,486 pounds of litter removed by volunteers during the organization's 2025 fiscal year.

Neighborhood Action Plan pollution data

The backstory:

The murals are being painted in a part of Tampa where litter has long been a quality-of-life concern.

According to community planning data prepared for the City of Tampa's Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Action Plan, 64% of surveyed residents identified environmental damage, including litter and illegal dumping, as one of the neighborhood's top priorities. The report also notes that debris left on streets can be carried through the area's stormwater system into the Hillsborough River and eventually Tampa Bay.

The project builds on Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful's ongoing efforts to reduce pollution through cleanup events, volunteer projects and environmental education. The nonprofit's FY2025 annual report says more than 24,000 volunteers removed over 372,000 pounds of litter across Hillsborough County last year. The organization also installed 700 storm drain markers in other Tampa neighborhoods to remind residents that storm drains flow directly into local waterways.

Community stormwater pollution prevention

What's next:

Artists are expected to spend the day completing murals throughout Sulphur Springs and surrounding neighborhoods.

Organizers hope the artwork remains a permanent reminder for residents to think twice before littering and to help keep trash and pollutants out of Tampa Bay.