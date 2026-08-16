Professional Santas, Mrs. Clauses gather in Tarpon Springs for annual workshop

The Brief Professional Santas gathered in Tarpon Springs for an annual workshop to sharpen skills before the busy holiday season. More than 80 attendees learned techniques for handling emotional interactions, hospital visits and photography sessions. Instructors trained Santas and Mrs. Clauses on comforting children facing difficult family situations or asking hard questions.



More than 80 professional Santas and Mrs. Clauses attended the Palm Tree Santas Workshop in Tarpon Springs. The event featured out-of-state instructors who provided training on photo sessions, hospital visits and different types of environments.

Tarpon Springs Santa, Mrs. Claus workshop

What we know:

Organizers focused on teaching Santas how to respond when children ask difficult questions, such as inquiring about parents serving overseas or asking for deceased family members.

Mrs. Clauses at the event said that they help ease children into photos when the kids feel hesitant around Santa. Santa Bob Elkin noted that they focus on keeping children at ease during both fun and challenging moments.

Performer training guidelines

What they're saying:

"This is one of the best classes ever because everybody from Florida can come," Mrs. Claus Sandie said. "And we have so many great speakers and stuff, you can learn an awful lot."

"The present isn't the gift that they get, the real present is the experience that we share," Santa Jeff McMullen said.