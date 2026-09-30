Hernando Beach father searching for driver after car flips in Spring Hill crash

The Brief A Hernando Beach father says a pickup truck clipped his car, sending it spinning and flipping across U.S. 19 in Spring Hill. Jack Reid walked away without serious injuries, but his car was totaled. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating and has not identified the other driver.



Jack Reid says he's grateful to be alive after a crash early Saturday morning sent his car flipping across U.S. 19 in Spring Hill.

The Hernando Beach husband and father of a 1-year-old daughter is now sharing his dash camera video in hopes someone can help identify the driver he says caused the crash.

Spring Hill crash investigation

What we know:

Reid was driving on U.S. 19 near Spring Hill Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday when he says a large pickup truck approached from behind. According to Reid, the pickup driver attempted to move into the next lane but clipped the corner of his car.

The impact caused Reid's vehicle to spin across the roadway, flip and eventually land on its wheels. The crash shattered his windshield and totaled his car.

Despite the severity of the crash, Reid walked away without serious injuries. He says another driver who witnessed the crash turned around to check on him.

Dash camera video

What they're saying:

Reid says the crash initially did not fully register with him.

"Today as I sit, I am very grateful that I'm here," Reid said. "I am super grateful that I'm able to sit here and not only hold her and still be with her, but also be able to talk about this."

Reid says the experience has made him hug his family a little tighter.

Sheriff seeking tips

What's next:

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office confirms it is investigating the crash, but no driver has been identified so far. Reid is sharing his dash camera video on social media in hopes someone who saw the crash or recognizes the vehicle can help investigators.

He also wants the video to serve as a reminder to drivers to slow down, pay attention and be careful on the road.