Rep. Vern Buchanan to visit Manatee County train derailment site Thursday

Two days after a propane-carrying train derailed near the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, a U.S. congressman toured the area with local officials as clean-up continues.

The derailment occurred near 16th Street East, near the Bradenton-Sarasota International Airport. On Wednesday, crews spent the day cleaning up. One of the challenges they face is to upright one tanker car that was carrying 30,000 gallons of propane gas. Officials said they've been monitoring for any leaks since Tuesday's derailment.

So far, they said, they haven't spotted any leaks and the tank doesn't appear to be damaged. However, officials are being cautious and keeping an eye on air quality around the clock.

"We can launch a drone in less than five minutes rather than having to dress a technician out in a period of 10-15 minutes," explained Hazmat Captain Mike Bloski of Southern Manatee Fire Rescue. "The drone can be up in the air, giving us live feedback photos, giving us detector analysis at the scene."

Thursday, Congressman Vern Buchanan will visit the site. The owners of Seminole Gulf Railway said they should have the site cleaned up by the weekend.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Representative Vern Buchanan, a Republican from Florida, speaks during an interview at his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. As one of the richest members of Congress, Buchanan brings a decidedly pro-business Expand

In total, five railcars and two propane tankers were involved. According to South Manatee County Fire Rescue, one of the tankers is carrying 30,000 gallons of propane. Another, which remained upright, is also carrying propane and jumped the track during the derailment. Four cars have sheetrock.

No injuries were reported.