Sandbag locations open across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - As a tropical storm organizes near Mexico's Yucatán Channel and moves closer to Florida, local officials are opening sandbag locations to help residents prepare.
According to meteorologists, the potential storm will bring heavy rain to Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Residents must show proper identification, such as a valid driver's license, utility bill, or electric bill, to prove they live within the county or city limits.
We will update sandbag locations as the information becomes available.
City of Tampa
Sandbag sites will be open starting at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.
After Sunday, distribution sites will be open daily from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. There is currently a ten-bag limit.
The locations are as follows:
- Himes Avenue Complex
- 4501 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
- Al Barnes Park
- 2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605
- MacFarlane Park
- 1700 N MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
Pasco County
The following Pasco County locations are open until further notice.
- Zephyrhills Fire Department - 6907 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills
- WH Jack Mitchell, Jr. Park - 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey
- Pasco County Pubolic Works (C-Barn); 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Land O' Lakes Rec Center: 20101 Central Blvd, Land O Lakes
- Wesley Chapel District Park: 7727 Boyette Rd, Wesley Chapel
Citrus County
Both Citrus County locations are open until further notice.
• Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
• Bicentennial Park, 501 N Baseball Pt, Crystal River
Hernando County
The Hernando County location will be open for 24 hours.
- City of Brooksville Department of Public Works600 S. Brooksville Avenue, Brooksville
City of St. Petersburg
Locations will open starting on Saturday and each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags.
The locations are as follows:
- Lake Vista Tennis Court Parking Lot - 12th St. S & 60th Ave. S
- Lakewood Sports Complex Parking Lot - 2001 Country Club Way S
- Grandview Park Parking Lot - 3734-3814 6th St. S
- Childs Park Pool Parking Lot - 1227 43rd St. S
- Campbell Park Shelter Area Parking Lot - 1360 5th Ave. S (Adjacent to Interstate 175)