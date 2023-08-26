Sandbag locations open across Tampa Bay

article

As a tropical storm organizes near Mexico's Yucatán Channel and moves closer to Florida, local officials are opening sandbag locations to help residents prepare.

According to meteorologists, the potential storm will bring heavy rain to Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents must show proper identification, such as a valid driver's license, utility bill, or electric bill, to prove they live within the county or city limits.

We will update sandbag locations as the information becomes available.

City of Tampa

Sandbag sites will be open starting at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

After Sunday, distribution sites will be open daily from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. There is currently a ten-bag limit.

The locations are as follows:

Himes Avenue Complex

4501 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611

Al Barnes Park

2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605

MacFarlane Park

1700 N MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607

Pasco County

The following Pasco County locations are open until further notice.

Zephyrhills Fire Department - 6907 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

WH Jack Mitchell, Jr. Park - 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

Land O' Lakes Rec Center: 20101 Central Blvd, Land O Lakes

Wesley Chapel District Park: 7727 Boyette Rd, Wesley Chapel

Citrus County

Both Citrus County locations are open until further notice.

• Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa

• Bicentennial Park, 501 N Baseball Pt, Crystal River

Hernando County

The Hernando County location will be open for 24 hours.

City of Brooksville Department of Public Works600 S. Brooksville Avenue, Brooksville

City of St. Petersburg

Locations will open starting on Saturday and each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags.

The locations are as follows: