Sarasota Bradenton International Airport expands into global aviation hub

The Brief Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is quickly transforming into a global aviation hub as international aerospace companies establish operations on its grounds. Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft and French developer Elixir Aircraft are bringing advanced manufacturing to the local Florida runway. Manatee Technical College is launching a new aviation school on the grounds of the airport to train the next generation of aircraft mechanics.



The once sleepy airport in Sarasota is rapidly transforming into a global aviation hub as international aerospace manufacturers build assembly lines and bring new aircraft to the United States.

Global aviation expansion

What we know:

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is undergoing changes, expanding far beyond its new concourse, new flights and new destinations. The airport is fast becoming its own self-sustaining aviation ecosystem that combines flight training, aircraft maintenance and active manufacturing.

Two major European aerospace companies, Swiss-based Pilatus Aircraft and French-based Elixir Aircraft, are establishing a presence on the airport grounds.

Pilatus Aircraft is building its own assembly line at the Florida airport, creating a flagship campus that combines sales and manufacturing in one location. The Switzerland-based manufacturer is hiring 175 employees who will soon travel to Switzerland for specialized training while the Sarasota site is built.

Meanwhile, Elixir Aircraft brought it's fourth-generation, spin-resistant light trainer aircraft to Cirrus Aviation in Sarasota, marking a first-of-its-kind arrival in the United States.

Aviation ecosystem building

Why you should care:

The arrival of global aerospace firms brings more jobs and manufacturing directly to the local community. Airport leadership wants to create a pipeline that engages future pilots and aerospace workers from childhood through their professional careers.

By building this integrated ecosystem, local students and workers will have direct pathways to highly skilled, high-paying jobs without ever having to leave the region.

Leaders take flight

What they're saying:

Aviation leaders say the region is rapidly gaining international attention for its massive growth and highly technical training capabilities.

"Sarasota is on the map for general aviation and for the airlines too," said David Cattin, the president of Cirrus Aviation and Aero Meintance Services. "The very sleepy airport that we had is actually growing leaps and bounds, we have Pilatus, Elixir, and it’s growing in the right direction."

Discussing the safety of the French-made Elixir trainer, Cattin said: "It’s a very different product than what we’ve used before. New materials, new engine, new avionics, new safety features."

He added, "The shape of the wing is such that the flying characteristic of the plane is extremely safe, and the aircraft is called spin resistant. You’ll be able to regain control easily. It has many, many safety features."

According to Cattin, the specialized fuel tank utilizes a Kevlar sleeve filled with ballistic foam, similar to Formula 1 race cars.

"In case of a crash and a rupture of the tank, the fuel would not leak. So we wouldn’t have a post-crash fire, which is typically what creates 90% of fatalities in general aviation," Cattin said.

Michael Inaebnit, the director of the assembly line for Swiss-based Pilatus Aircraft, shared the company's enthusiasm for the Florida expansion.

"We are incredibly excited to be here. The campus here will bring several opportunities. We will have sales, assembly all at one campus, and we are much closer to our customers. Our biggest customer force is here in Florida. We want to be close to our customers and bring that Swiss precision here to the US, build aircraft here on US soil with US workers."

Airport President and CEO Paul Hoback emphasized the long-term vision of creating a sustainable workforce.

"I talk about this from sandbox to skyway. We are trying to attract kids from the time they are little." Hoback added, "We want to create that aviation ecosystem where all these companies can work together to help continue that workforce development in an industry that so badly needs that talent."

International trade push

What's next:

Airport officials are scheduled to depart at the end of the week for an aviation conference in London. They plan to pitch the airport's remaining vacant land to other global companies, hoping to attract even more international businesses to the growing Florida hub.