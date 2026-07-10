Cyclosporiasis parasite: Bay Area sees 7 cases as nationwide outbreak grows

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The Brief Florida health officials have confirmed 50 cases of cyclosporiasis — an intestinal parasite causing severe, watery diarrhea, including seven cases locally across the Bay Area, amid a larger nationwide spike of more than 2,000 cases. While previous summer outbreaks have been linked to fresh produce like bagged salads, cilantro, basil and berries, U.S. health officials have not yet been able to trace this current outbreak to a specific grower, supplier or food item. Symptoms like stomach cramps, bloating and nausea can take up to two weeks to appear. Experts advise thoroughly washing all raw produce, buying whole heads of lettuce instead of salad kits, or cooking produce.



A spreading stomach parasite known as cyclosporiasis has sickened dozens of people across Florida, including multiple cases in the Bay Area, as a larger nationwide spike continues to grow.

Bay Area cyclosporiasis cases

By the numbers:

According to the Florida Department of Health's reportable disease website, there have been 50 total cases reported in Florida between May 1 and July 4.

Here’s a breakdown of the five cases in the Bay Area:

Hillsborough: 2

Polk: 2

Pasco: 1

Pinellas: 1

Highlands: 1

Summer foodborne illness risks

Local perspective:

Doctors at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital are closely monitoring the situation, noting that these cases typically spike during the summer.

"It's common for people to have barbecues and cookouts. Food is staying outside, food is being heated and also produce is more common to be eaten during the summer months, too," said Isis Lamphier, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s director of infection prevention.

While the hospital itself has not treated any patients for the parasite yet, medical professionals suspect there could be more cases.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Why you should care:

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces. Outbreaks have occurred in the U.S. as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather.

Courtesy: Raymond B. Nagle

"When you ingest an infected fruit or vegetable, normally about two to 14 days, you will have the symptoms," Dr. Adelor Zamora, medical director of the Infection Prevention Control Program at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, said. "Of course, it varies person to person."

Searching for the source

What we don't know:

Health officials have not yet pinpointed the exact source causing this current wave of infections.

"Fortunately, it is not transmitted person to person. But we are curious to see where it came from," Lamphier said.

What we know:

Historically, outbreaks have come from bagged salad mixes, cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions. It all comes down to how the parasite — which causes this illness — clings to food.

"Some of those things are tied to it due to its surface area," said Joshua Payne, a nutrition agent with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Hillsborough County. "There's more risk for exposure on them."

Cyclosporiasis exposure reduction

What you can do:

If you are preparing or eating any of the following raw foods, take the following steps to reduce the risk of exposure:

Lettuce/leafy greens: Buy whole heads of lettuce (rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce or salad mixes), throw away the outer 2–3 layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water. For leafy greens that can be cooked, cooking is the safest option.

Cilantro, basil: Wash thoroughly under running water, separating the leaves. Safest when cooked.

Raspberries: Their bumpy surface makes them especially hard to clean; the parasite can hide in the tiny crevices. Safest when cooked (pies, jams etc.). Consider frozen raspberries as an alternative (freezing may reduce but does not guarantee elimination of the parasite).

Snow peas: Wash under running water and rub the surface. Safest when cooked.

Green onions: Trim the root end and remove the outer layer, wash thoroughly under running water. Safest when cooked.

"This parasite has been around since the 90s documented, and so don't let it scare you from eating your fruits and vegetables. But you still want to be safe about it," said Payne. "Continue to wash your hands, continue to wash your produce, and continue to be up to date on any food recalls."

Dehydration and medical treatment

What's next:

So, if you recently ate contaminated food and are experiencing symptoms, how do you know when to seek medical help?

"Normally, after the third day up to a week, that's the time you're going to feel that you're getting dehydrated. You're going to feel weak. You cannot focus. Sometimes you may have some fevers, too," said Zamora. "So, I would say, by that time — even if it's not related to the parasite — go and seek medical help at that point."

Zamora said antibiotics can be used to treat this illness.