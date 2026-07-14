Florida AG investigates possible cancer-linked chemical in bread and baked goods

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has initiated an investigation into the widespread use of potassium bromate, a common dough conditioner found in flour, bread and many pantry baked goods. The chemical compound is classified as a possible human carcinogen and has been linked to several forms of cancer, kidney damage, genetic mutations, hearing loss and central nervous system damage. While potassium bromate remains legal in the United States, it is already banned in much of the world, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, China, India, Brazil and Argentina.



During a press conference in Orlando Monday, Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a stark warning to consumers regarding the shelf-stable baked goods sitting in their grocery carts.

Florida consumer health warning

Why you should care:

Pointing to the unnatural longevity of certain products, Uthmeier noted that when items remain light and fluffy on a shelf for weeks at a time, it should serve as a warning flag that unhealthy ingredients are present.

At the center of this concern is potassium bromate, a chemical baking additive used to help dough rise. Despite its widespread presence in American grocery staples, the additive has drawn intense scrutiny for its documented ties to severe health risks, including cancer, inner ear damage and adverse effects on the central nervous system.

Corporate food industry subpoenas

The backstory:

The state's investigation is starting directly with major food manufacturing companies, specifically targeting General Mills and their subsidiary company, Pillsbury. Uthmeier’s office announced it will be issuing subpoenas to companies that buy and sell products containing potassium bromate.

The upcoming subpoenas will demand documentation regarding which specific products contain the chemical compound. Furthermore, investigators are seeking to uncover what company executives knew about the associated health risks, who these products were distributed to, and whether any of the items containing the additive ended up in Florida schools.

Systemic public health decline

What they're saying:

The press conference also featured voices from the medical community, including Dr. Ben Rall of the Achieve Wellness Clinic, who highlighted a broader, systemic decline in American health and longevity. Pointing out that the United States currently ranks 69th in healthcare systems and 53rd in longevity. Medical speakers emphasized that the country is getting sicker despite high healthcare spending.

Consumer food tracking

What's next:

Uthmeier reiterated that the number one priority of this investigation is to protect families and put public health and safety at the forefront.

While no lawsuits have been filed yet, officials state that this is the initial phase of an ongoing effort to bring transparency to what is being put on family dinner tables.