Seafood served up fresh at Bartow's local fishing hole

Catfish Country in Bartow has been in owner William Houvardas’ family for 22 years.

He says the restaurant survives on loyal locals, as well as customers from the surrounding area.

"I’m surprised sometimes when they tell me how far they’ve driven to come here," he says.

William says it is the quality of the food that keeps them coming back. The restaurant serves a little bit of everything, but mainly seafood.

"The number one seller is, of course, catfish," he laughs.

After that, Catfish Country sells a lot of crab legs, scallops, and shrimp. Country-style sides include black-eyed peas, collard greens, green beans, grits, and hush puppies.

William says food may be what keeps Catfish Country so crowded, but customers also appreciate the atmosphere.

"Dining in a unique place like this, I think is worth the drive."

The restaurant has a fun country vibe with plenty of fishing decorations.

INFO: Catfish Country is located at 2400 EF Griffin Rd. in Bartow.

LINK: https://catfish-country.com/