Search underway for suspect in Winter Haven shooting that left 1 injured

Investigators in Winter Haven are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting that happened over the weekend.

The Winter Haven Police Department said they're looking for Diante Leon Scarvers. They said he was identified as a suspect in the shooting, which left one with minor injuries.

What we know:

Winter Haven detectives said officers responded to reports of shots fired after 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 14, in the area of Ave. P NW. That's where a victim was found with an injury to his thumb, authorities said.

The victim said he and another man were walking to the store when a dark-colored sedan headed east on Ave. M NW started shooting at the pair. Detectives said they both ran to a home on Ave. P NW where they met with officers and discovered that one of them was injured.

Pictured: Diante Leon Scarvers. Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department.

The victim was taken to BayCare Health where he received treatment for the wound, according to police.

Authorities said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Dig deeper:

Scarver was identified as the suspect while detectives said they were following investigative leads. They obtained an arrest warrant for Scarvers for two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on where Scarvers is asked to contact Detective Heuer at (863) 291-5304. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can make a tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-400-8477 or submit it online.