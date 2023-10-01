Several kayakers rescued near Shell Key after high winds prevented them from getting back to shore

article

Several Kayakers were rescued on Sunday afternoon after they could not return to shore due to weather conditions, according to Pinellas County Fire Rescue.

The rescue occurred at around 4:30 p.m. near Shell Key.

Pinellas County Fire Rescue says they received calls that several kayakers were unable to get back to shore due to the high winds.

During that hour, winds were moving NE at 20-25mph.

St. Pete PD and Pinellas County SO helped in getting the boaters back on solid ground.

Pinells County Fire Rescue says no one was injured.