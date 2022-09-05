Smoke detectors alerted sleeping couple who escape fire at Brooksville home, officials say

article

A Brooksville man heard his smoke detector alarm in the middle of the night, allowing him and his wife to escape a house fire without any injuries, firefighters said.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to the house fire in the 900 block of Sikes Cow Pen Road around 12:35 a.m. Monday. Officials said the caller woke up to the sound of his smoke detectors and found a large fire in the living room.

He and his wife escaped the home without any injuries, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke and heavy fire rising from the wood-framed home. The fire was extinguished in 42 minutes. The home is a total loss, they said.

"HCFES would like to remind the community that smoke detectors save lives by alerting occupants and it is important to change the batteries twice a year," according to news release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.