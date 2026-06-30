St. Pete apartment complex shooting leaves man critically injured; police investigating

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The Brief Police say a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following an early Tuesday morning shooting at a St. Petersburg apartment complex. According to the St. Pete Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire at The Meadows Apartments before learning the victim was being driven to a hospital by a private citizen. St. Pete Fire Rescue located the vehicle at a nearby gas station and transported the wounded man to a hospital in the area.



A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an early Tuesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

St. Pete apartment shooting

What we know:

Police said officers were called shortly before 1:30 a.m. after residents at The Meadows Apartments, located at 870 117th Terrace N., reported hearing gunshots.

Shortly afterward, police received a report from a caller that they were driving a man who had been shot to the hospital.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue was able to locate the vehicle and the victim at the Circle K at 10600 Roosevelt Blvd. N.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Unconfirmed victim and suspect details

What we don't know:

Police said no suspect is currently in custody, and investigators have not released additional information about what led to the shooting or the identity of the victim.