St. Pete apartment complex shooting leaves man critically injured; police investigating
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an early Tuesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Pete Police Department.
St. Pete apartment shooting
What we know:
Police said officers were called shortly before 1:30 a.m. after residents at The Meadows Apartments, located at 870 117th Terrace N., reported hearing gunshots.
Shortly afterward, police received a report from a caller that they were driving a man who had been shot to the hospital.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue was able to locate the vehicle and the victim at the Circle K at 10600 Roosevelt Blvd. N.
The victim was then taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Unconfirmed victim and suspect details
What we don't know:
Police said no suspect is currently in custody, and investigators have not released additional information about what led to the shooting or the identity of the victim.
The Source: The information for this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department.