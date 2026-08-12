Tampa Bay Rays stadium negotiations get boost from councilor as new plan floated

The Brief A Tampa City Councilor is floating a potential plan that could get the Rays stadium proposal moving after a two-month stalemate. Councilor Bill Carlson is proposing the creation of a Tax Increment Financing District, or a TIF. Carlson says under his vision, the city would fund infrastructure projects around the stadium, rendering moot the initial push for the city to contribute $180 million.



A possible new plan to move the Tampa Bay Rays stadium proposal forward is being floated by councilor Bill Carlson.

Tampa Stadium Financing Plan

What we know:

The question is whether the plan could gain enough support from the rest of the council.

"The Rays liked it," said Carlson. "There were some things that we went back and forth on."

Carlson voted for the original plan just to keep the process going, but said he wouldn't support it as is if it got to a final vote.

His goal is to create a new bucket of funding that will get the support of four of the seven city councilors.

A previous plan only had two or three solid yes votes.

His pitch centers on the creation of a TIF district, which is short for a tax increment financing district.

The goal is to see the area around the stadium increase in value by so much that it would create a revenue stream that could provide infrastructure money to the city and county, and also beef up where the stadium is.

Unresolved Ballpark Financial Details

Dig deeper:

Carlson says $80 million of those dollars would be given to the special Community Development District in advance, which would be repaid over time.

"The county's deal is separate from the city, and they'll be rolling that out in the next few days," said Carlson. "And so they have several different parts of it that's more complicated. But from the City, the only thing that we're doing is putting some of the property tax money into the CDD, which can only be spent on infrastructure."

The total city payment remains unclear, though Carlson does say that the MOU's request of $180 million from the city would be by the wayside.

Tampa Stadium Next Steps

What's next:

Since the initial MOU failed at council in June, county negotiators have looked for ways to provide an even bigger piece of funding than the $800 million first floated.

The plan had been to have this done by June, and we are now pushing three months past that, so time is getting short. You could even say this is well into extra innings.

Carlson says the plan could go before council at a late August meeting.