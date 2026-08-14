St. Pete Free Clinic expands food pantry to Lealman

The Brief Nearly 70% of Lealman households are living below the federal poverty level, or earn above it, but can’t afford basic household needs, according to a United Way Suncoast report. The St. Pete Free Clinic has opened a new market-style pantry allowing Pinellas County residents to choose their own groceries in Lealman. The appointment-based pantry operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



In an effort to combat rising hunger across Pinellas County, the St. Pete Free Clinic opened a market-style food pantry in Lealman.

Pinellas County food assistance

What we know:

A new appointment-based food pantry is offering relief to Pinellas County families facing high living costs. The Lealman FRESH pantry operates out of Jared’s Food Bank on 44th Avenue North, giving local residents a market-style grocery experience where they can pick out fresh produce, meat, dairy and eggs.

Before this location opened, more than 2,000 Lealman residents traveled to St. Petersburg every month to receive food assistance. The service is open to all Pinellas County residents with an appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Lealman poverty rate details

By the numbers:

According to a United Way Suncoast 2025 report, 69% of households in Lealman are living below the federal poverty level, or earn above the poverty line, but still can’t afford basic household necessities due to the high cost of living.

Overall, the St. Pete Free Clinic serves approximately 30,000 people each month across its various food programs in the region.

Choice pantry grocery model

What they're saying:

"One of the hallmarks of St. Pete Free Clinic's indoor choice pantry models, one of the hallmarks of that model, is the capability of our neighbors being able to come in and select the groceries that they want, to have the choice as though we're shopping at a Publix or any other grocery store, to be able to know that ‘my family will eat this. They won't eat that. This is my preference,’ and to have that dignity in being able to make their own selections and not just be handed a bag of food or a box of food, which is also fine, you know, and we have partners, and we do that ourselves in fact, but we really like to provide that additional access where folks can have that choice," Yeagley said.

Future community services expansion

What's next:

Organization leaders hope to expand operating hours and eventually offer additional community services, including healthcare, at the location.

What you can do:

The pantry is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can schedule a shopping appointment on SPFC’s website.