St. Petersburg women arrested during traffic stop after drugs, gun found inside hidden compartments: Deputies

During a traffic stop for a tint violation, deputies say they found drugs and a gun hidden in a magnetic box.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old April Dalton and 30-year-old Carly Ramage were both arrested just after 12 a.m. on Monday in Pinellas Park.

Authorities say Dalton was behind the wheel when the duo was stopped for a window tint violation. Both women were asked to step out of the vehicle as deputies conducted a search, according to the arrest report.

A narcotics K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

Officials say some of the narcotics were found inside a magnet concealed box. Deputies say Dalton told them that she knew what the narcotics were but said they were not hers.

Ramage admitted that a metal water bottle that was on top of a hidden compartment where drugs were found was hers, according to deputies. However, she went on to say she didn't know what the drugs were.

The sheriff's office says Ramage told deputies she bought the drugs but didn't know their names.

A gun with a magazine that contained six rounds of .22 caliber ammo was also found, according to Pinellas County deputies. Officials say Ramage admitted to buying cocaine that was found inside a hidden zipper compartment under her purse.

According to the arrest report, Ramage was convicted of a felony for possession of a controlled substance in 2019.

Dalton is facing the following charges:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of MDMA

Ramage is facing the following charges:

Possession of cocaine

Felonious possession of firearm

Trafficking in LSD

Sale or delivery of controlled substance

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of ketamine

Possession of controlled substance

Sale or delivery of controlled substance

