St. Petersburg women arrested during traffic stop after drugs, gun found inside hidden compartments: Deputies

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 9, 2024 12:42pm EDT
Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - During a traffic stop for a tint violation, deputies say they found drugs and a gun hidden in a magnetic box.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old April Dalton and 30-year-old Carly Ramage were both arrested just after 12 a.m. on Monday in Pinellas Park.

Authorities say Dalton was behind the wheel when the duo was stopped for a window tint violation. Both women were asked to step out of the vehicle as deputies conducted a search, according to the arrest report.

A narcotics K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

Officials say some of the narcotics were found inside a magnet concealed box. Deputies say Dalton told them that she knew what the narcotics were but said they were not hers.

Ramage admitted that a metal water bottle that was on top of a hidden compartment where drugs were found was hers, according to deputies. However, she went on to say she didn't know what the drugs were.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office

The sheriff's office says Ramage told deputies she bought the drugs but didn't know their names.

A gun with a magazine that contained six rounds of .22 caliber ammo was also found, according to Pinellas County deputies. Officials say Ramage admitted to buying cocaine that was found inside a hidden zipper compartment under her purse.

According to the arrest report, Ramage was convicted of a felony for possession of a controlled substance in 2019.

Dalton is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of MDMA

Ramage is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Felonious possession of firearm
  • Trafficking in LSD
  • Sale or delivery of controlled substance
  • Possession of controlled substance
  • Possession of ketamine
  • Possession of controlled substance
  • Sale or delivery of controlled substance

