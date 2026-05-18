Suspected carjacker punched man in face before fleeing from law enforcement officers over 100 mph: HCSO

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The Brief A Sebring carjacking suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase. Deputies captured 32-year-old Marion Pina Miranda after he allegedly punched a driver and stole a Chevy Equinox. The pursuit reached speeds of over 100 mph before ending on Arbuckle Creek Road.



A 32-year-old man faces carjacking and felony traffic charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Highlands County.

Sebring carjacking suspect arrest

What we know:

A man told the Sebring Police Department that he gave a ride to Marion Pina Miranda, 32, on May 6.

Police said the man told them that Miranda punched him in the face and stole his silver Chevy Equinox.

At 9:45 p.m., Deputy Kyler Hodge said he spotted the stolen vehicle on East Claradge Ave. near State Road 17.

Investigators said Miranda fled from an attempted traffic stop, starting a pursuit that topped 100 mph.

High-speed pursuit path

By the numbers:

Deputies said Miranda drove at speeds of 100 mph or more before stopping on Arbuckle Creek Road near Scrubpens Road.

Deputies took him into custody without further incident.

The suspect received criminal traffic citations for fleeing and eluding, excessive speeding, and driving with a suspended license. He also received three tickets for running stop signs and one for failing to drive in a single lane.

Outstanding investigation details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the condition of the driver who was punched during the initial carjacking incident.

It is also unknown where Miranda initially met the victim before asking for a ride.