Crews work to remove SUV from pool in Lakeland golf community

The Lakeland Police Department said a driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake, landing their SUV in a pool Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the SUV went over a curb, through a fence and then into the pool at Sandpipers Golf and Country Club on Grouse Drive.

The view from SkyFOX showed the vehicle almost fully submerged just before 10 a.m., with a crane standing by to remove the vehicle from the water.

SUV dives into Lakeland pool (Courtesy Lakeland Fire Department)

Lakeland Fire Department officials said after landing in the pool, the vehicle drifted into the shallow end.

The driver was able to escape without injuries because the windows were above the water.