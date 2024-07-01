Expand / Collapse search

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos departs in free agency

By Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow
Published  July 1, 2024 12:58pm EDT
Tampa Bay Lightning
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 29: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on April 29, 2023 in Tampa,

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - After 16 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and two Stanley Cup Championships, Steven Stamkos is moving on, signing in free agency with the Nashville Predators. 

The Predators signed the Bolts longtime captain in free agency after a year of uncertainty regarding his future with the team.

Stammer posted a goodbye to Tampa and the Bolts on Twitter soon after he became a free agent at noon on Monday.    

The 34-year-old forward has been the captain for the Bolts since 2014 and has only played for them since being drafted by them first overall in 2008. 

The Lightning made a separate move to acquire winger Jake Guentzel from the Carolina Panthers.  

