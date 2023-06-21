Tampa Bay officials confirm second case of malaria in more than three weeks

There has been another confirmed case of malaria in more than three weeks in Sarasota and Manatee counties, according to health officials.

The Florida Department of Health in both counties issued a mosquito-borne illness alert after the most recent case was confirmed.

CDC records indicate that these cases are the first locally-acquired in the U.S. since 2003.

"It [can] take your life. So that's very concerning to us," said Steve Huard, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. "We are doing a trapping and testing of mosquitoes locally, so we can track that data and really determine the prevalence in the community."

Both confirmed cases were a "P. vivax" species of malaria.

The first reported case by the DOH was on May 26. The patient for that case was treated and recovered from the illness. The second patient is currently being treated, according to the department.

"It truly is very rare," said Sandra Fischer-Granger, President of the Florida Mosquito Control Association and Hernando County's Mosquito Control director, adding this is early in the year to begin seeing mosquito-borne illnesses. "The fact that this the [rainy] season hasn't started yet, for [the cases] to be now, that's kind of a good thing because they get ahead of it before the rains really start coming."

Residents are being told to take precautions by wearing long sleeved shirts and pants, applying bug spray and avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, especially at sunrise and sunset.

DOH officials said they are working closely with local partners and county mosquito control. Aerial and ground mosquito spraying is being conducted in the areas to help mitigate further transmissions.

Manatee and Sarasota health officials said malaria is not transmitted from person to person, and only infected Anopheles mosquitoes can transmit malaria to humans. Anyone with symptoms such as fever, hills, sweats, nausea, vomiting and headaches should get immediate medical attention.