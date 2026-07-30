Tampa City Council seeks faster emergency response times in New Tampa

The Brief City leaders are still looking at ways to cut Tampa Fire Rescue response times in New Tampa. According to the Tampa Firefighters Local 754, New Tampa currently averages response times ranging from about nine and a half minutes to 10 and a half minutes. At Tampa City Council's meeting Thursday, staff gave an update on the Morris Bridge Road access project.



Tampa City Council members explored more ways to reduce emergency response times in New Tampa.

New Tampa fire response times

What we know:

According to the Tampa Firefighters Local 754, fire stations in the New Tampa area have some of the longest response times for Tampa Fire Rescue, ranging from about nine and a half minutes to more than 10 and a half minutes.

In contrast, most other stations across Tampa have response times between six and nine minutes.

In a written report to the council, the Tampa Fire Rescue Chief emphasized that completing the planned Morris Bridge Road access to K-Bar Ranch remains a priority.

She said the cut-through is expected to improve access and speed up firefighter response times.

Tampa council pushes road completion

What they're saying:

During Thursday morning's meeting, a contractor told city leaders that construction on the road project should wrap up in the next month or two.

Councilman Luis Viera asked whether emergency vehicles could start using the cut-through sooner to help improve emergency services.

"It's not a matter of call volume," Viera said. "It's a matter of response times, and this cut through, I am told, is going to be the best way to immediately get positive results for those response times," he said. "And so, when I saw that it was almost finished, I'm making sure that people have their foot on the gas pedal, going as fast as possible on this thing."

Emergency vehicle access updates

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet confirmed whether construction crews can open the cut-through to emergency vehicles prior to full completion.

The city council expects to receive an update next week regarding early access for first responders.

North Tampa fire station expansion

What's next:

Viera said the city is also set to break ground on Fire Station 24 in North Tampa. The facility has been planned for years following major growth in the area.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Tampa Fire Rescue written report provided by the Fire Chief, an interview conducted with Councilman Luis Viera and discussion at Thursday's city council meeting.



