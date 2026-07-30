Canadian woman arrested, accused of having 12 fraudulent IDs during Tampa traffic stop: HCSO

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies arrested a Canadian woman after discovering 12 fake driver's licenses during a traffic stop. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped Bryce Swanson near West Hillsborough Avenue, where she initially provided a false name. Swanson faces fraud and traffic charges while being held without bond at the Orient Road Jail due to an ICE hold.



A Canadian woman was arrested after Hillsborough County deputies say they found 12 fraudulent ID cards with her photo but different names and dates of birth during a traffic stop.

Tampa traffic stop arrest

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped Bryce Swanson, 28, on Wednesday near West Hillsborough Avenue.

HCSO said Swanson initially told deputies her name was Brianna Valenzuela during the traffic stop.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Swanson later admitted she did not have an ID and had never possessed a valid driver's license.

Fraudulent ID investigation

Dig deeper:

A search of Swanson's vehicle led deputies to discover 12 driver's licenses, all featuring Swanson's picture but with different names and dates of birth, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Swanson is from Canada and had overstayed her visa.

Investigators said Swanson faces a charge of fraudulent use of personal information involving more than $5,000 or 10 but fewer than 20 victims.

Swanson was also booked on charges of:

No valid driver's license

Giving a false name to a law enforcement officer

According to jail records, Swanson was booked into the Orient Road Jail and is being held without bond due to an ICE hold.

What we don't know:

HCSO did not release additional details about the identities associated with the driver's licenses or whether investigators have identified any alleged victims connected to the fraud investigation.