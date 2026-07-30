St. Petersburg mayoral race: Ken Welch, Charlie Crist expected to head to runoff ahead of August vote

The Brief St. Petersburg mayoral election candidate Charlie Crist has taken a 31% to 17% polling lead over incumbent Mayor Ken Welch. Tensions are rising as Welch criticizes Crist's $1.8 million fundraising haul and Crist faults Welch's hurricane recovery response. Both candidates expect the six-way primary race to head to a Nov. 3 runoff election if no candidate captures over 50% of the vote.



Barbs are being traded in the race for St. Petersburg Mayor, with neither of the top two polling leaders expecting the race to be decided without going to a runoff.

St. Petersburg mayoral election leadership

What we know:

Former Gov. Charlie Crist currently holds a 31% to 17% lead over incumbent Mayor Ken Welch in a six-way race. A recent poll shows 25% of voters remain undecided. Crist has earned endorsements from State Sen. Darryl Rouson and former Mayor Rick Baker.

Crist contends Welch mismanaged recent hurricane recovery efforts and failed to keep the Tampa Bay Rays from backing out of a city stadium deal. Crist pointed out that St. Petersburg already has a facility built, while Tampa does not.

Pictured: Former Gov. Charlie Crist.

"If you want to stay in a nice stadium, you don't have to go anywhere," Crist said.

Campaign finance disputes

The other side:

Welch is raising questions about Crist's campaign funding, noting that nearly a third of Crist's $1.8 million total comes from Republicans. Welch emphasized that most of the money is coming from outside St. Petersburg or the Tampa Bay area.

"I don't know how he would govern, but I know when folks make those kinds of contributions, they're expecting some kind of access, or they've got something in mind," Welch said.

Crist maintains his campaign remains nonpartisan, stating he is his own man regardless of Republican support. Recalling a $100 donation from his first state Senate race, Crist noted that when asked what the donor received in return, he replied, "You get a thank you note."

Pictured: St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch.

St. Petersburg housing development

The backstory:

Welch claims Crist has offered few specific details regarding affordable housing or the Gas Plant district. Welch noted his own standing in polls has been tested by two devastating hurricanes, inflation, and a Rays ownership group that ran out of money.

However, Welch highlighted an affordable housing initiative that has delivered 1,000 units. Less than two years after the storms, Welch stated, "St. Pete is, we're back on our feet."

Primary election runoff outlook

What's next:

With six candidates on the primary ballot, both Crist and Welch anticipate the race will move to a runoff. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote on Aug. 18, the top two contenders will advance to a runoff election on Nov. 3.

Welch expressed hope that the remainder of the race will focus on specific plans rather than fluff. Crist expressed disappointment in the incumbent's performance, adding, "I like the mayor. I'm just disappointed."