Tampa death investigation launched after deputy spots woman's body on road

The Brief A woman was found dead alongside a Tampa road early Tuesday morning, according to deputies. A deputy spotted the unresponsive female lying near Sligh Avenue and 78th Street around 7:39 a.m. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for tips that lead to information in the case.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a deputy found a woman's body on the side of a Tampa road Tuesday morning.

Tampa death investigation

What we know:

A deputy driving through the area of Sligh Avenue and 78th Street spotted an adult female lying on the side of the road at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was unresponsive and showed no visible signs of injury. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responders arrived at the scene and determined she was dead.

Cause of death

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman or stated how she died. Investigators have not publicly identified any suspects or specified if foul play is suspected in her death.

Crime Stoppers tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or through the free P3 Tips Mobile app. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers first to qualify for the reward.