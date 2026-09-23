Tampa weather: Drier air to clear rain by weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - A 40-50% chance of rain in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday will drop off significantly as a northern low-pressure system pushes drier air into Florida ahead of the weekend.
Northeast low impacts Tampa Bay
What we know:
A developing area of low pressure will bring heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge, and beach erosion to New England and the Northeast U.S.
That same system is pulling a dry air mass southward into the Southeast, ending Tampa's daily rain patterns just in time for the weekend.
Sunshine and lower humidity coming
What we don't know:
Meteorologists have not yet detailed how long the dry stretch will stay in place before tropical moisture returns to the Gulf coast.
Pleasant temperatures arriving soon
What's next:
High temperatures across the Tampa region will top out in the upper 80s this weekend.
Overnight lows will drop to around 70 degrees in Tampa, while inland and northern locations will cool into the 60s.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who detailed regional moisture trends and shifting weather systems over the Eastern Seaboard.