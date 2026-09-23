Tampa weather: Drier air to clear rain by weekend

The Brief A 40-50% chance of rain across Tampa Wednesday marks the final surge of regional moisture before comfortable, drier air moves in for the weekend. Developing low pressure in the Northeast U.S. and New England will push a boundary south, steering drier air into Florida while causing coastal threats up north. Weekend highs in the Tampa area will reach the upper 80s, with refreshing overnight lows dipping into the 60s for inland communities.



A 40-50% chance of rain in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday will drop off significantly as a northern low-pressure system pushes drier air into Florida ahead of the weekend.

Northeast low impacts Tampa Bay

What we know:

A developing area of low pressure will bring heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge, and beach erosion to New England and the Northeast U.S.

That same system is pulling a dry air mass southward into the Southeast, ending Tampa's daily rain patterns just in time for the weekend.

Sunshine and lower humidity coming

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not yet detailed how long the dry stretch will stay in place before tropical moisture returns to the Gulf coast.

Pleasant temperatures arriving soon

What's next:

High temperatures across the Tampa region will top out in the upper 80s this weekend.

Overnight lows will drop to around 70 degrees in Tampa, while inland and northern locations will cool into the 60s.