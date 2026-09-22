New Florida laws take effect Oct. 1: Here's what to know

article

The Brief Approximately a dozen new laws are taking effect in Florida on October 1, 2026. Floridians will face tougher penalties for gun violence near schools, fake rental applications, and illicit drug trafficking.



From stricter rules for renters and drivers to tougher criminal penalties for street violence and drug trafficking, approximately a dozen new laws are taking effect on October 1, 2026. Here are the main statutes to know about.

HB 397:

Violating Pretrial Release No-Contact Orders - Known as the Victim Safety in Pretrial Release Act, this creates a standalone criminal offense for violating a no-contact order while out on pretrial release for a qualifying violent crime (e.g., murder, assault, stalking). A first offense is a first-degree misdemeanor, and repeat violations are third-degree felonies.

HB 1293:

Fraudulent Entry of Residential Dwellings - Makes it a third-degree felony to knowingly enter and take possession of a residential rental property using false identity information, forged pay stubs, or fake documents. It also grants landlords grounds to terminate the tenancy non-curably with a 7-day notice.

SB 490:

Electronic Driver’s License Suspension Notices - Authorizes the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) to issue driver's license suspension notices via email if requested by the licensee, rather than strictly by mail.

HB 639:

Specialty License Plates - This law requires organizations with specialty license plates to submit strict financial reports to the DMV on time, or risk having their plates canceled and funding cut off. It also creates new specialty plates, updates rules for the Fraternal Order of Police plate, and requires the DMV to send annual financial tracking reports to state leaders.

SB 488:

Traffic Safety & Crash Reporting Thresholds - Increases the minimum estimated property damage threshold that requires immediate driver reporting of a vehicle crash to law enforcement from $500 to $2,000. Additionally, it clarifies that decorative license plate frames are explicitly legal provided they do not obscure registration decals or plate numbers.

SB 432:

Meg’s Law: Nitrous Oxide Restrictions - Bans licensed tobacco and nicotine retailers from possessing, selling, or distributing nitrous oxide ("whippets") on or from their premises to curb recreational inhalation abuse. Creates specific criminal penalties and a new trafficking offense for the unlawful possession, distribution, and manufacturing of xylazine (a non-opioid animal tranquilizer increasingly mixed with illicit opioids).

HB 189:

Gaming Regulation Framework Overhaul - Modernizes oversight under the Florida Gaming Control Commission by establishing clearer statutory definitions and stiffer criminal penalties for illegal gambling and unauthorized sports wagering promotions.

HB 559:

Enhanced Penalties for Involving Minors in Animal Cruelty - Establishes a third-degree felony for adults who entice or force a minor to commit—or perform in front of a minor—acts of aggravated animal cruelty. It also raises the ceiling on maximum civil fines that local jurisdictions can impose for animal control violations.

HB 757:

Discharge of Firearms Near School Property - Upgrades unlawfully discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school during school hours or official school activities to a second-degree felony.

HB 1525:

Lewd or Lascivious Acts & Digital Exposures - Expands sexual offense statutes to classify intentional lewd exposure or non-contact sexual acts performed in front of a minor under 16 for sexual gratification as a third-degree felony, even if the child was unaware of or did not observe the act.

HB 429:

Digital Expansion of Criminal Gang Identification - Updates the state criteria used to identify criminal gang members to include self-identification or the use of gang-related language on social media and online platforms.