Tampa designer crafts 'prosperity pillows' for America’s 250th birthday celebration

The Brief Karen Post, president of Tampa-based Home Frosting, is partnering with the official "America 250" commission to celebrate the nation's upcoming semiquincentennial. Post is introducing the first-ever "American Prosperity Pillow," a concept inspired by ancient cultures but redesigned with a focus on the American Dream. The pillows are manufactured in Tampa using materials sourced entirely from U.S. textile mills in Rhode Island and Philadelphia.



As the United States approaches its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, Tampa interior designer Karen Post is marking the milestone through craftsmanship.

America 250 birthday project

The backstory:

Post, a self-described patriot, felt the U.S. was missing a "prosperity pillow".

"For thousands of years, other cultures and countries had prosperity pillows," Post said. "They believed that if you slept on a special pillow, you would attract health and good fortune."

Post’s company, Home Frosting, has officially licensed the project through "America 250."

Post's team is now working to produce 250,000 pillows, ensuring that every component, from the charms made in Rhode Island to the trims from Philadelphia, is 100% American-made.

Pillow manufacturing and resilience

Dig deeper:

The pillows aren't just decorative; they are designed to be "vessels for messages" passed down through generations.

To add a literal touch of American wealth, each pillow is stuffed with a unique material: retired shredded money from the U.S. Mint.

"It is amazing what we have gone through as a country in 250 years, and I'm just proud to be an American," Post said. "It's about when you have a dream. You work hard, and you’re resilient and prosperity will be right with you."

Post says the design is meant to represent resilience and hard work. By combining local manufacturing with materials from across the country, she hopes the project highlights the strength of American manufacturing.

Veterans charity support

Why you should care:

A portion of the proceeds from every pillow sold is donated to Tunnel to Towers, an organization that supports veterans and first responders.

Post said she has already made the first donation from the project, aiming to spread prosperity back into the community.

Family heirlooms for the future

What's next:

While the immediate goal is the Fourth of July celebration, Post views these pillows as long-term investments in history.

Post's goal is for the pieces to become family heirlooms that survive for another 250 years, carrying the legacy of the nation’s 2026 milestone into the future.