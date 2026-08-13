Man disguised as Walmart employee swipes Apple watches from Tampa store: HCSO

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The Brief Deputies arrested 42-year-old Devan Cherry following a Walmart Apple Watch theft spree across Fletcher Avenue and Nebraska Avenue locations. Investigators say Cherry stole a store vest at one location before posing as an employee at another to steal three watches. Deputies later searched Cherry's vehicle, recovering $837 worth of stolen watches alongside a firearm before placing him under arrest.



A suspect is accused of targeting two separate retail locations on Tuesday in an effort to steal high-value electronics.

Suspect Targets Two Stores

What we know:

Investigators say the man first entered a Walmart store on Fletcher Avenue and grabbed a worker's uniform vest, attempting to steal Apple watches before running off with only the garment.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, he then drove to a second Walmart on Nebraska Avenue, where he wore the stolen vest to pose as an employee.

During that second stop, deputies said he made off with three Apple Watches valued at $837.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies Locate Suspect

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated if anyone noticed the fake employee inside the Nebraska Avenue location during the incident.

It remains unclear what tipped off detectives to the suspect's vehicle or whether additional charges will be added as the investigation continues.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Detectives Recover Stolen Goods

What's next:

Detectives identified the suspect as 42-year-old Devan Cherry through investigative work. Officers said they located Cherry as he was getting into his vehicle.

A search of his vehicle turned up the three stolen watches and a firearm, according to HCSO.

Cherry faces multiple felony charges, including grand theft third degree ($750–$5,000), felon in possession of a firearm, and burglary of an occupied structure.